PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators have ruled the death of a woman shot and paralyzed 15 years as a homicide.

Pittsburgh Police say 29-year-old Tionna Highsmith, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in her Roselle Court apartment back in January.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has now ruled her death a homicide, with the cause of death reported as complications of paraplegia.

According to police, Highsmith was shot in 2005. She was an innocent bystander when shots rang out during a church festival in Brighton Heights.

She was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Pittsburgh Police say they are continuing to investigate Highsmith’s death.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7161.

