



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In response to the Coronavirus pandemic leaving millions of Americans seeking the assistance of food banks, Giant Eagle launched a donation campaign and it has raised over $2 million to help support those area food banks.

On March 26, Giant Eagle launched the campaign at all of its supermarkets as well as at its GetGo locations.

Customers can donate in increments of $1, $2, and $5 when checking out.

“With so many individuals and families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, the countless demonstrations of support throughout our communities have shown that we are truly all in this together,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski in a press release.

“As a food retailer, we have an immense appreciation for the inspiring work our regional food bank partners are doing and are extremely appreciative of our guests’ amazing generosity.”

In addition to the donations from customers, Giant Eagle will contribute $250,000 to the fund that will be donated to Feeding America member food banks in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana including the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

