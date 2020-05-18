MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A local lab says it’s begun coronavirus antibody testing.
Med Health Services in Monroeville says the test can be ordered with or without its existing test for COVID-19.
According to MHS, the antibody test is 100 percent effective in determining whether a patient has antibodies for coronavirus, as long as they’re tested 14 days after they test positive for the virus itself.
Lab officials say they expect to be able to perform up to 2,500 antibody tests each day.
The CDC says these tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections.
At this time, the CDC says it’s unclear if coronavirus antibody tests provide immunity.
