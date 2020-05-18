PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates’ fans can now “Raise the Jolly Roger” to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new shirt on sale with a modified “Jolly Roger” logo that’s helping to raise money for Coronavirus relief efforts.
The modified Jolly Roger logo tees are now available online with all net proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities’ local COVID-19 relief efforts.
➡️ https://t.co/kCwkG1WypP pic.twitter.com/QO9WykObSF
— Pirates (@Pirates) May 18, 2020
The shirt has the new COVID-19 “Safety Jolly Roger” logo on it, where the Pirate is wearing his red bandana over his mouth and nose instead of on his head. It also has the #RaiseIt hashtag printed on it.
The shirts are available online and all the proceeds will go to Pirates Charities’ local COVID-19 relief efforts, like the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Pitt’s vaccine research.
If you would like to purchase one, visit: pirates.com/raiseitTEE
