PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates’ fans can now “Raise the Jolly Roger” to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new shirt on sale with a modified “Jolly Roger” logo that’s helping to raise money for Coronavirus relief efforts.

The shirt has the new COVID-19 “Safety Jolly Roger” logo on it, where the Pirate is wearing his red bandana over his mouth and nose instead of on his head. It also has the #RaiseIt hashtag printed on it.

The shirts are available online and all the proceeds will go to Pirates Charities’ local COVID-19 relief efforts, like the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Pitt’s vaccine research.

If you would like to purchase one, visit: pirates.com/raiseitTEE

