PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh will reopen at the start of June, taking “social distancing to a ‘tropical’ level.”
Crusin’ Tikis in Pittsburgh say cruises will resume June 1.
🚨🌎 BREAKING NEWS: Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh will resume cruises starting June 1st! Tired of being stuck inside? Vacation cancelled? There’s no better way to enjoy the fresh air and spend time with friends, yet still stay safe. We take social distancing to a “tropical” level! pic.twitter.com/8f9GHF0etz
— Cruisin' Tikis Pittsburgh (@TikisPittsburgh) May 18, 2020
On their website, the tour company says it won’t provide a cooler, bagged ice, or bottle water for the safety of boat captains and guests. Boats will be cleaned and disinfected at the start of the day, the end of the day and in between cruises.
Captains will social distance “whenever possible” and will be required to wear protective masks with guests on board.
You must log in to post a comment.