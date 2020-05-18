BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Cases Statewide Rises To Over 63,000 And More Than 4,500 Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Pittsburgh


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh will reopen at the start of June, taking “social distancing to a ‘tropical’ level.”

Crusin’ Tikis in Pittsburgh say cruises will resume June 1.

On their website, the tour company says it won’t provide a cooler, bagged ice, or bottle water for the safety of boat captains and guests. Boats will be cleaned and disinfected at the start of the day, the end of the day and in between cruises.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Captains will social distance “whenever possible” and will be required to wear protective masks with guests on board.

Comments