



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent three teams to the state to assist with coronavirus response.

On Monday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the news in a release. The teams arrived on May 14 and have been working to provide assistance to locations in need.

According to the release, there are two teams helping long-term care facilities and one team helping food facility outbreaks.

“We are so pleased to have this level of collaboration and assistance from the CDC to help our teams working in the field in Pennsylvania,” Dr. Levine said in the release. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, including large workplaces, food industries and long-term care facilities. These teams are assisting us in our response in these hardest-hit areas as we work to protect the public health and safety of Pennsylvanians.”

The CDC will be in Pennsylvania for two weeks, the release said.

“These teams will help assess the situation, teach infection control practices, and offer training on personal protective equipment (PPE) and outbreak response at the facilities they visit. They will also assist with developing a testing strategy for the nursing homes they visit and use their expertise to help cohort residents,” the release said.

It is not known where the teams currently are stationed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 822 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, in addition to 87 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 63,056.

