



ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office is taking to social media after saying that his calls to the Pa. Department of Health ‘fell on deaf ears.’

In a Facebook post late Monday night, the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office posted the following:

Over the past two decades, serving both as Deputy Coroner and Coroner, I, as well as the staff of my office have always made every attempt to be as straightforward and honest with the residents of this county and family members of every person we serve. During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it has been brought to my attention some untruths and misleading statistics released by the Department of Health. Last week, I placed many phone calls to the Department of Health in an attempt to correct these inconsistencies. I believe that the residents of our county should not be misled or confused by falsified data. Unfortunately, my calls fell upon deaf ears.