ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office is taking to social media after saying that his calls to the Pa. Department of Health ‘fell on deaf ears.’
In a Facebook post late Monday night, the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office posted the following:
Over the past two decades, serving both as Deputy Coroner and Coroner, I, as well as the staff of my office have always made every attempt to be as straightforward and honest with the residents of this county and family members of every person we serve.
During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it has been brought to my attention some untruths and misleading statistics released by the Department of Health.
Last week, I placed many phone calls to the Department of Health in an attempt to correct these inconsistencies. I believe that the residents of our county should not be misled or confused by falsified data. Unfortunately, my calls fell upon deaf ears.
The Department of Health and their website, which is updated daily, had reported that six people in our county had died due to COVID-19. This is incorrect. Where and how they came up with this number is unknown to me. The correct number for Armstrong County is two.
Over the weekend, my office subpoenaed the Dept. of Health to get information related to all the deaths they attributed to Armstrong County. As of their noon website update, the number of Armstrong deaths had been corrected, and now reads two.
As to their motives behind inflating the numbers, I haven’t a clue. However, I am positive that other counties are in the same position.
As a public servant and elected official, I believe in transparency and truth in numbers. The residents of Armstrong County should always be made aware of the truth.
The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office said in their post that they have subpoenaed the Health Department to obtain the information on the deaths attributed to Armstrong County.
