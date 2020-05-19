



SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Shaler Township police say a large brush fire and down telephone wires are restricting traffic.

On Tuesday, the police said traffic is restricted to a single alternating lane in the area of Fawcet Field, but McElheny Road is open.

Officials say the brush fire is between the 200 block of Garden Lane and Fawcett Field.

Responders are on the scene, and the fire is knocked down.

Four companies are on scene hitting hot spots.

“There are a few poles that have cracked and lines are down along “Eagle Canyon Trail” and in the creek,” the Shaler police said on Twitter.

