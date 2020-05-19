SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – Cedar Point is hosting a contest to reward 10 “everyday heroes” stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic with lifetime admission to the park.
“The everyday heroes of our communities include frontline nurses, doctors, EMT’s, caregivers, supply chain workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors and anyone who’s gone above and beyond to help others during these challenging times,” a press release says.
People have until May 29 to nominate their own heroes for the chance to win a “Ticket of a Lifetime,” which gives lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Selected heroes can then give “Ticket of a Lifetime” to three friends or family members.
After submissions come in, a hero will be picked by a panel of judges and announced June 11 on Cedar Point’s website.
You can nominate an everyday hero online here.
