PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is behind the PTL Kitchen counter today showing us how to make his recipe for crab cakes!

David’s Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (check for shells)
  • ½ Cup Seasoned Bread Crumbs
  • 1/2 Red Pepper (finely chopped)
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 Heaping Tablespoon of Mayonnaise
  • 1 Heaping Tablespoon of Miracle Whip
  • 1 Teaspoon of Honey Mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon of Old Bay Seasoning
  • 2 Teaspoons Lemon Zest
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped Dill

Directions:

+ Chop red pepper and saute with butter in a skillet
+ Allow peppers to cool and place in a mixing bowl
+ Add Bread Crumbs, Egg, Mayo, Miracle Whip, Honey Mustard, Old Bay Seasoning, Lemon Zest and Chopped Dill
+ Mix and then add the Jumbo Lump Crab last… mixing it in gently
+ Make cakes with your hands – you should get about 6
+ Fry in pan with butter and olive oil
+ 4 to 5 minutes each side
+ Serve with lemon wedges and fresh dill on top

