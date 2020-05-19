Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is behind the PTL Kitchen counter today showing us how to make his recipe for crab cakes!
David’s Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (check for shells)
- ½ Cup Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 1/2 Red Pepper (finely chopped)
- 1 Egg
- 1 Heaping Tablespoon of Mayonnaise
- 1 Heaping Tablespoon of Miracle Whip
- 1 Teaspoon of Honey Mustard
- 1 Tablespoon of Old Bay Seasoning
- 2 Teaspoons Lemon Zest
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Dill
Directions:
+ Chop red pepper and saute with butter in a skillet
+ Allow peppers to cool and place in a mixing bowl
+ Add Bread Crumbs, Egg, Mayo, Miracle Whip, Honey Mustard, Old Bay Seasoning, Lemon Zest and Chopped Dill
+ Mix and then add the Jumbo Lump Crab last… mixing it in gently
+ Make cakes with your hands – you should get about 6
+ Fry in pan with butter and olive oil
+ 4 to 5 minutes each side
+ Serve with lemon wedges and fresh dill on top
