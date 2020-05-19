



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting some restrictions on real estate statewide.

On Tuesday, Gov. Wolf announced businesses and employees in real estate can conduct limited business transactions across the state, regardless of which reopening phase an area is in.

“We continue to review our policies and the scientific data to determine the safest approach for all activities in the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release.

“While at this point more than two-thirds of the state will be in the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan by Friday, May 22, we are still evaluating how industries may be able to conduct business appropriately in red phase counties, including the real estate industry.”

There will be guidance in place, like scheduling in-person activities and limiting it to no more than the real estate professional and two people inside a property at any time. They also must practice social distancing.

Before this, only businesses and real estate employees in the “yellow” phase of reopening were allowed to conduct limited in-person activities.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: