FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A local outdoorsman received a life-changing gift.
Jonathan Philburn, 23, received a power wheelchair on Tuesday.
He was paralyzed after he fell out of a tree stand.
The new chair was donated by workers at Northern Pipeline Construction in Dunbar, Fayette County.
It will help Philburn do what he loves — hunting and fishing.
“Just decided to do it,” said Sean McGill. “Called the guys I work with, we all rounded up some money. … got everything organized.”
“It’s great,” Philburn said. “I’m glad there’s good people out here like this. It means a lot to me, it really does. You almost got me in tears, man.”
The workers said they found the power chair on Facebook and thought it would be perfect for Philburn.
