PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be holding three emergency food distributions this week.
The distributions are set to take place at the following dates, times, and locations:
- Tuesday, May 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Big Butler Fairgrounds — 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect, PA 16052
- Wednesday, May 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pittsburgh International Airport — 1000 Airport Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15231
- Friday, May 22 from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. outside PPG Paints Arena — 1418 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219
The Food Bank has been holding emergency distributions for the past several months during. the Coronavirus pandemic.
More than 20,000 vehicles have been served during 21 drive-up events that the Food Bank has hosted.
“Since this crisis began, our mission has not wavered,” said Lisa Scales, President and CEO of the Food Bank in a press release. “We are here to mobilize the community to eliminate hunger. Thanks to our staff, volunteers, donors, the National Guard, corporate and community partners, we have been able to meet the unprecedented need this pandemic has created.”
More information on these distributions can be found online.
