PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto says there is a way to save local restaurants right now.
The city is working with neighborhood business districts to close some streets to traffic and use the space for restaurant seating.
The mayor mentioned two spots in particular — Market Square and Walnut Street.
“You could imagine if Walnut Street were to block off a couple of blocks, we could add 100 tables and be able to have all the restaurants share,” Peduto said. “If we can get outdoor seating established during this next month, we can save the restaurants in the city of Pittsburgh.”
The mayor says he’s waiting for the OK from Gov. Tom Wolf
