PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — If you want to experience both the beach and space without leaving the comfort of your own home, a house listing in Plum features both of these things.
In a listing posted on Zillow, a home for sale on Ranier Drive in Plum has people talking.
At first sight, the house appears to be your standard run-of-the-mill house in Western Pennsylvania.
Further into the listing, some more unique images come up, with a photo showing a beach-themed room, appearing to be complete with sand.
As if the beach-themed room wasn’t enough, there is a dining-room themed after a space mission control room.
If you’re in the market for a new home and want to travel across the world and galaxy without leaving the neighborhood, you just may be in luck.
