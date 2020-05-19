



GREENSBURG, PA (KDKA) – A group of elected officials in our area want the governor to provide better guidelines for businesses that open in the yellow phase.

State elected officials and Westmoreland County Commissioners sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf on Friday asking for clarifications on the yellow phase and a potential amendment.

Those officials tell KDKA they’ve received calls from business owners who are confused on when they will be able to reopen.

County Commissioner Gina Cerilli said many of those business owners are willing to change the way they operate to fit the yellow standard. This could mean limited hours, minimal contact and appointment-only businesses for salons, gyms and outdoor dining for restaurants.

Cerilli tells KDKA that nearby states have made similar changes to the reopening plan and people are going there to conduct business, which is hurting the local small business economy.

“We didn’t want to criticize the governor like other counties have done. Like I said the governor was absolutely right putting us on a stay-home-order in March. It worked for western Pennsylvania, now it’s time to open up our businesses safely,” Cerilli said.

In the letter, the leaders asked for a response from the governor within five days, but Cerilli said she is hopeful he will respond by Friday.