PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light employees, along with CEO Steve Malnight delivered food to families in need throughout Allegheny and Beaver counties on Tuesday.

“We’re here to help our neighbors most in need as our region recovers from the pandemic. Together, we will bring Pittsburgh back,” Malnight said.

The company also donated more than 300,000 meals for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank thanks to a company-wide fundraiser, raising over $60,000.

Along with the more than 300,000 meals, they also donated $20,000 to the food bank.

“Duquesne Light has always been such a great partner of ours and we’re thankful to them and their employees for once again coming together during this crisis to help our neighbors,” said Lisa Scales, President, and CEO of the Food Bank. “Today’s donation will go a long way to ensuring all of our neighbors have enough to eat.”