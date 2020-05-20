



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released a 10-page document detailing its requirements for casinos to reopen once they are given permission by the state.

The document outlines protocols for guests and employees, which includes wearing masks inside casinos and following occupancy limits.

PENNSYLVANIA GAMING CONTROL BOARD COVID-19 CASINO REOPENING PROTOCOLS

Casinos remain closed in the yellow phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.

“There’s going to be some restrictions on how many people would be in the casino at one time so they can keep social distancing,” said Doug Harbach, director of communications for the state Gaming Control Board.

He says frequently touched areas like slot machines and counters will be cleaned often.

To maintain social distancing, the Gaming Control Board is requiring casinos to put markings on the floor to keep people apart in lines, disable slot machines, close poker rooms and install plexiglass dividers.

“Putting up those types of barriers at the table games,” said Harbach. “Some of the casinos may choose to do that at slot machines.”

Casinos in certain states have slowly started reopening, allowing officials in Pennsylvania to learn what to do and not to do to keep casino guests and employees safe.

“We’ve seen a lot of people lined up to get in there, probably not practicing the best social distancing,” said Harbach. “So that’s something I’m sure the casinos in Pennsylvania are watching too.”

The requirements in the Gaming Control Board’s document are only the required minimum for casinos to reopen when the time comes.

Casinos are encouraged to put additional customized procedures in place based on their layouts.

In a statement to KDKA, Rivers Casino said: