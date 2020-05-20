



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, Nickelback announced on their website that they are cancelling their 2020 “All The Right Reasons” Tour.

“Over the past few months, we have been in constant communication with our team, tour industry professionals, medical professionals, and everyone that could help guide us collaboratively on a safe path forward,” the statement read. “The health, safety and well-being of our amazing fans, the Artists on tour with us, our collective touring crews, venue personnel and the communities in which we perform are our number one priority. While we all hoped for a different outcome, we regrettably cannot move forward and must cancel the All The Right Reasons Tour this summer.”

The tour was scheduled to play S&T Bank Music Park on June 30.

Nickelback has told fans they can get a refund for their tickets on Live Nation’s website or request a refund at the point of purchase where they bought tickets.