



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 746 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 143 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 64,412.

The results were released later on Wednesday “due to an issue with the statewide surveillance data system,” the Health Department said.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 4,767. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says there has been one pediatric death in the state; however, the child was not a resident of Pennsylvania.

In total, 293,244 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

