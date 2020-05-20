



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A study from Apartment Guide has ranked Pittsburgh as the third best city in the country for coffee lovers.

The study ranked 308 cities in the United States and “calculated the ratio of coffee-related establishments per 100,000 residents.”

In a surprise, Pittsburgh ranked ahead of cities such as Seattle, Portland, and New York.

“Sprinkled throughout PGH, you’ll find two dozen Starbucks, but also neighborhood cafés like Espresso A Mano, Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange, Fort Pitt Coffee, Commonplace Coffee and Carnegie Coffee Company,” the study said.

According to the study, Pittsburgh has 52.8 coffee shops per capita per 100,000 people and 2.9 coffee shops per square mile.

So, rejoice black and gold coffee lovers, we’re in a great city for coffee!

Check out Apartment Guide’s full study on their website.