HARRISBURG (KKDA) — As we approach summer, kids are wondering if they’ll get back to sports.
On Thursday, Senator Pat Toomey hosted a roundtable on how to safely resume youth sports.
Olympic softball player Jennie Finch was part of the roundtable, along with former ALl-Star shortstop Jimmy Rollins and health experts who say the two sports can and should resume.
“I want to help figure out how we get kids playing sports again safely, especially baseball and softball. As the father of three kids, including a 10-year-old, I have a real personal interest in this,” Toomey said.
“If you design appropriate safety protocols, youth baseball and youth softball are the absolute perfect places to start if you want to think about resuming sports,” said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of the Stanford University School of Medicine.
Little League Baseball has issued guidelines for a return to play, but the state hasn’t said if youth sports will be included when counties go to the green phase.
