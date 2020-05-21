



CASTLE SHANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The liquor licenses of two Allegheny County restaurants have been suspended.

Rusty’s Pittsburgh Sports Bar had its liquor license suspended on Tuesday.

The owner of Rusty’s Pittsburgh Sports Bar in Castle Shannon referred KDKA to his attorney after his business shut its doors on Tuesday.

While his attorney can’t specifically say why the restaurant’s liquor license was suspended, she did say he’s accused of violating Section 462 of the liquor code.

“That section of the liquor code is where they were allowed to temporarily close all the licensed places given the period of emergency that’s been declared by the governor,” said attorney Holly Guna.

However, Guna said her client claims he wasn’t violating anything.

LIQUOR LICENSE SUSPENDED: Rusty’s Pittsburgh Sports Bar in Castle Shannon just had its liquor license suspended for violating @GovernorTomWolf’s order to stop the sale of alcohol and food for on premises consumption. @KDKA spoke to the bar’s attorney. Hear from her at 6:15. pic.twitter.com/B3WFykfQKz — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 21, 2020

“He realizes the severity of the situation and the reason behind the governor’s order but does believe he was operating within the guidelines,” said Guna.

Rusty’s is not alone. Also on Tuesday, the liquor license was suspended at Puzzler’s Restaurant and Lounge in McKeesport.

At the end of last month, the same thing happened to Overbrook Tavern in Grapeville, Westmoreland County.

Per Governor Tom Wolf’s order, any business with a retail license is not allowed to provide food and alcohol for consumption on site until further notice to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Rusty’s is not allowed to provide takeout or delivery until it’s notified by the liquor control board that the suspension has been lifted or until the governor gives the go ahead on allowing people to eat and drink alcohol inside.