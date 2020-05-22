BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Only 1 New Death This Week
CHARLEROI (KDKA) – A man lost control of his vehicle and struck a building on Washington Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the Washington County Coroner, 69-year-old Charles Matava was driving along Washington Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. when his car crashed into the building in the 700 block.

He was taken to the Monogahela Valley Hospital Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Charleroi Regional Police Department is investigating.

