PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Macy’s locations in the Pittsburgh-area will be open to customers for curbside pickup and in-store shopping starting today.
The stores will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Inside the stores enhanced safety measures have been put into place including cleaning in heavily-tracked areas and hard surfaces, implementing social distancing guidelines, sanitation stations installed at frequently visited areas in the stores, and plexiglass at certain registers.
All employees are being asked to wear face masks and will undergo daily wellness checks before starting their shifts.
Macy’s Locations Open Today:
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills
- Monroeville
- Ross Park
- South Hills Village
- Mall at Robinson
- Westmoreland
- Macy’s Ross Park Furniture
- Macy’s South Hills Furniture
Information regarding Macy’s COVID-19 response can be found on their website.
