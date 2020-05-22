PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s Memorial Day Weekend and some people will still be hitting the road.

The Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT, and the Turnpike Commission are reminding drivers to still focus on safety.

It is projected that 1.1 million people will travel along the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend. That number represents half of the 2.2 million travelers that took the turnpike this time last year.

Obviously with the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders, fewer people will be on the roads.

According to the CEO of the Turnpike Commission, with fewer drivers on the road, those who are driving are forgetting safe driving practices and traveling at excessive speeds or using their cell phones more frequently.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, says Pennsylvanians that are still in the red phase should stay home and remember to practice social distancing and safety measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

“If the weather is nice this weekend, going outside in your immediate area is fine,” Dr. Levine said. “If you’re going to be in contact with other people, please wear a mask, and please practice social distancing. But we’re really not recommending people take long trips. Including trips, as the governor has talked about, to the Jersey Shore.”

As for the turnpike projections of 1.1 million travelers, Friday is expected to be the day with the highest volume of travelers with 375,000.

Memorial Day itself is expected to be the second heaviest day with 275,000.

Due to the pandemic, AAA did not issue travel projections.

The Turnpike Commission is reminding travelers that if you are going to be traveling along the turnpike this weekend you will not be able to dine inside any of the plazas as dining in is not allowed in the red or yellow phase.