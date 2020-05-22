WEXFORD (KDKA) – David Jeffery Ban from North Allegheny Senior High School was among the 161 high school seniors named in the 2020 class of U.S. President Scholars.

The announcement was made on Thursday by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

Each year, since 1964, The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on academic, artistic, and technical excellence. Evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals are also considered.

More than 5,300 high school seniors across the United States qualified for the award this year.

The class of 2020 will be honored for their achievements this summer, as public health permits in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.