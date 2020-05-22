PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State troopers and local police departments say they’ve seen an increase in drivers speeding during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because there’s less traffic, the roadways are more open and people are taking advantage of that,” said Brian Kohlhepp with Ross Township Police.

That’s not only on our local roads but also on the interstates.

“If you follow us on social media, particularly the month of April, there were a lot of postings on there from our followers for interstates, where they see a lot of people speeding,” said trooper Melinda Bondarenka with the PSP Barracks in Pittsburgh.

Just because there are fewer people on the roads, that doesn’t mean there are fewer officers and state troopers patrolling.

“We’ve made a concerted effort through the pandemic and shut down,” said Kohlhepp.

The same goes for state police.

“We’re going to be out there like we’ve always been, full force, enforcing the vehicle code, looking for people exceeding the speed limit,” said Trooper Bondarenka.

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, police expect to see the traffic volume go up, so they’re fully prepared in case people decide not to obey the law.

“We want to keep everyone traveling on our roadways safe. We want to make sure everybody gets to their destination, whether they’re the driver of the vehicle or even the passenger in the vehicle,” said Trooper Bondarenka.