HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – President Trump is endorsing local politicians on the ballot in Pennsylvania’s upcoming primary election.

President Trump endorsed Sean Parnell, Rep. Mike Kelly and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, all Republicans, on Twitter Friday night.

Sean Parnell, a Cranberry Republican, is taking on Rep. Conor Lamb in the 17th Congressional District that stretches through much of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County.

Incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is on the ballot in the 16th Congressional District. President Trump says Kelly is “an incredible advocate for Pennsylvania.”

President Trump also endorsed Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, who is running for re-election in the 14th Congressional District. Reschenthaler was the only local member of the Judiciary Committee during the impeachment hearings.

