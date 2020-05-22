HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – President Trump is endorsing local politicians on the ballot in Pennsylvania’s upcoming primary election.
President Trump endorsed Sean Parnell, Rep. Mike Kelly and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, all Republicans, on Twitter Friday night.
Thank you, Mr. President! 🇺🇸
— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) May 22, 2020
Sean Parnell, a Cranberry Republican, is taking on Rep. Conor Lamb in the 17th Congressional District that stretches through much of Allegheny County and all of Beaver County.
Congressman Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyforPA) is an incredible advocate for Pennsylvania! He fights to Lower your Taxes, Create Jobs, Protect our Borders, and Defend the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #PA16 https://t.co/6ckib4Ot0J
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020
Incumbent Rep. Mike Kelly is on the ballot in the 16th Congressional District. President Trump says Kelly is “an incredible advocate for Pennsylvania.”
Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (@reschenthaler) is doing tremendous work for the people of Pennsylvania! A Navy veteran, Guy strongly supports our Vets, Borders, and always votes to uphold the Rule of Law. Guy has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #PA14 https://t.co/RkjG3znmpM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020
President Trump also endorsed Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, who is running for re-election in the 14th Congressional District. Reschenthaler was the only local member of the Judiciary Committee during the impeachment hearings.
