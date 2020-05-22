Comments
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is calling on the federal government to help seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.
At a Congressional hearing Senator Casey urged President Trump and Congress to provide more help for long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
“For the generation that worked in our factories, fought our wars, taught our children, built the middle class, built the nation we have and gave each of us life and love, we have to do more for our seniors,” he said.
Specifically, Senator Casey would like the Senate to pass the HEROES Act that passed the House of Representatives last week.
So far, the Senate and its leaders have made no indication they will pass the HEROES Act.
You must log in to post a comment.