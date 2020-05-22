



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s primary election is less than two weeks away.

Some counties have made the move to consolidate polling locations, while others are keeping all polls open.

“Combining polling locations is just putting more people together, and we are trying to maintain social distancing guidelines,” said Scott Sistek with the Westmoreland County Elections Bureau.

Westmoreland County plans to open 307 precincts on June 2.

The problem is, right now, officials are struggling to staff all the locations.

“I have my staff, right now, working on calling a number of people in each voting precinct to try to get as many poll workers as we possibly can,” Sistek said.

Sistek told KDKA every day the bureau receives calls from poll workers quitting because of health concerns, so he needs several hundred more people to sign up.

The county is hosting daily training sessions for poll workers after the registration process is completed online.

If not enough workers sign up, the county will still staff each location, but it could result in longer lines with less help.

If you are interested in signing up, click here or call 724-830-3150.