LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Ligonier Country Market will open it’s 45th season on Saturday.
It is held on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm in Ligonier Township.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are new guidelines in place.
That includes wearing a mask, paying with debit cards, not eating on the market grounds, and limiting your time on the market grounds.
A full list of guidelines can be found online.
