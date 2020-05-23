BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Ligonier Country Market will open it’s 45th season on Saturday.

It is held on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm in Ligonier Township.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are new guidelines in place.

That includes wearing a mask, paying with debit cards, not eating on the market grounds, and limiting your time on the market grounds.

A full list of guidelines can be found online.

