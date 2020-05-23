BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Moves 17 Counties Into 'Green' Next Friday
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Mary Ours, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are looking at temperatures soaring through the next week starting today.

It’ll be a mild morning with lows in the 60s and some patchy dense fog.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures jump back above normal in the upper 70’s this afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There will be plenty of dry time to enjoy, but a stray shower east of I-70 can’t be ruled out today.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunday is the best chance for showers and even an isolated storm will be in the afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Memorial Day we’ll see sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80’s but also an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday, Wednesday are our next dry days with highs that will be nearing or hitting 90 degrees with increasing humidity!

