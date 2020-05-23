



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are looking at temperatures soaring through the next week starting today.

It’ll be a mild morning with lows in the 60s and some patchy dense fog.

Temperatures jump back above normal in the upper 70’s this afternoon.

There will be plenty of dry time to enjoy, but a stray shower east of I-70 can’t be ruled out today.

Sunday is the best chance for showers and even an isolated storm will be in the afternoon.

Memorial Day we’ll see sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80’s but also an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday, Wednesday are our next dry days with highs that will be nearing or hitting 90 degrees with increasing humidity!

