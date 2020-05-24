Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a fire at an apartment building on Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township.
The fire was called in around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The fire was contained to one unit in the building.
Residents of the building were evacuated and no other injuries were reported due to the fire.
According to the property manager, the building is owned by Westmoreland County Human Services.
The condition of the person transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.