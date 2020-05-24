



MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancelation of many summer events, and for some local fire departments, it’s a big financial hit.

The Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department says it has canceled three of their largest fundraisers, including the popular Kecksburg UFO Festival.

The department says they depend on those events to raise money to operate the volunteer department.

They say efforts to hold raffles online have been unsuccessful.

The department fears it will hamper their ability to respond to fires.

They department says it hopes that curbside raffles can help make up some of their loss.

