PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a verbal domestic dispute on Penn Avenue.
Police were alerted to the incident just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Out of an abundance of caution, the SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.
Officers tried to make contact with a suspect but were unsuccessful.
Eventually they were able to get inside the apartment after they were provided with a key.
The suspect surrendered without incident or injury about an hour after the incident started.
