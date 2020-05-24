PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are looking at temperatures soaring through the next week starting today.
Today is the best chance for showers and even an isolated storm will be in the afternoon but many areas will stay dry.
For Memorial Day, we’ll see some sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80’s but also an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs nearing and possibly even touching 90 degrees with increasing humidity.
While it doesn’t look like we will break any record highs, we could break record low high temperatures.
Thursday is the next chance for scattered showers and storms.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.