



NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) — A coronavirus survivor with Pittsburgh roots says he is ready to return to work

Steven Shulin spent nearly a month in the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“About three weeks ago, I felt like I could go back,” Shulin said.

Shulin, 69, is a Coraopolis native who works at a Wastewater treatment plant in New Orleans.

He was released from the hospital on April 20, and from that day on, he made it his mission to get better.

“I walk basically three times a day. Each day, I’d increase a couple of hundred steps a day until I eventually hit over 10,000 steps,” said Shulin.

Shulin said he lost 38 pounds after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

“The 28 days I was there, it was rough,” said Shulin. “I couldn’t see anyone. No one was allowed, and I didn’t get a phone call until 15 days because I couldn’t speak.”

Shulin was on a ventilator for 15 days.

“They don’t just put it across your face. They strap it to the back of your head, and it’s like you can’t get out. A couple of times after I was there for a while, I was panicking a little bit, to a point where I had to rip it off once,” Shulin said.

Since returning home from the hospital, Shulin has had a small stroke. He has since recovered.

He said he’s not afraid to go out to eat or go to the store despite all he’s been through.

“You can’t live in fear. You still have a life to live,” said Shulin.

However, he said that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down, even if you’re healthy like he says he was before he got sick.

“If you notice certain symptoms, fever, difficulty in breathing, get your butt to the hospital,” said Shulin.

Shulin said he doesn’t know how he got the virus.