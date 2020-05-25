DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — The Dormont CoronaChoir has made the most of their time while socially distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic, but their final performance will be coming soon.

For more than two months, every Sunday at 7:00 p.m., neighbors have joined Constantine Kline via Zoom to sing a selection of songs from the last 50 years.

Kline now announces that May 31 will be the final socially distant singalong and will repeat songs from the first week.

“I will always remember how we came together over 11 weeks to support each other when we couldn’t be physically close. This experience has truly changed my life and I’m so grateful to the people of Dormont for showing so much love for each other and this project.” said Constantine Kline in a press release.

“Wrapping this up with a return to week one feels so right. We will get together and sing as a group soon, but until then, separated by distance, joined by song one last time, we’re all still united.”

Constantine Kline started a Facebook Group which quickly grew to more than 800 strong.

“This was and is a scary and challenging time for everyone involved,” Constantine Kline added. “I hope this helped everyone — if only for the length of a song — feel a little bit better.”