



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The War Memorial in Lawrenceville has been vandalized with red spray paint.

The memorial known as The Doughboy is located along Butler Street has been sprayed with red paint early Monday morning.

One side of the memorial was sprayed with the phrase “June 19, 1986. Glory To The Day Of Heroism.”

The memorial also appears to have been sprayed with a logo similar to that of a hammer and sickle.

It is unclear at this time why the vandalism took place or what the meaning of the message is.

Police are reviewing available video footage from the area.

Police also say that arrangements to have the memorial cleaned are being made.

