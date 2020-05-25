BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Cases Now Top 1,800
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — State game commission wardens in northwestern Pennsylvania tranquilized and removed a 127-pound bear from an Erie neighborhood over the weekend.

Erie police and game wardens were called to east Erie at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday after the animal was spotted in a tree in a home’s backyard.

A game warden fired a tranquilizer dart from the bucket of a fire department ladder truck backed into an adjacent yard near the tree, and the bear dropped to the ground from a branch about 25 feet in the air.

Wardens said the bear would likely be taken to Forest County and be released.

