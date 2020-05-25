PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was assaulted overnight in Homewood.

Police say that two officers from Zone 5 were on regular patrol when they witnessed a male being chased by a group of people on Collier Street after 2:00 a.m. Monday.

When officers approached the group to investigative what was happening, the group became confrontational with the officers.

One of the officers was punched in the face by a female, followed by the other males joining in the assault.

Police say it was at this point that pepper spray was used.

Two juvenile males and an adult female were arrest. They face charges of Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing.

The officers involved in the incident were treated by paramedics for exposure to the pepper spray. No one suffered serious injuries.

Police were told the incident originally stemmed from a domestic dispute, for which a separate report was taken.

Police are investigating.