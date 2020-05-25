BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Cases Now Top 1,800
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say an 18-year old is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s neck, sexually assaulting her and choking her until she blacked out.

Alex Lamont Boyden II, of McKees Rocks, is in jail after he allegedly left the woman along the road and drove away in her car, the Butler Eagle reports.

Police say the victim got help from a passing driver and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the Butler Eagle.

Boyden II turned himself in to police on Sunday night.

