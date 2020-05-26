BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Holds Steady, Cases Now Top 1,800
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Allegheny County Policew, Clairton, Lindsay Ward, Local News, Local TV, Shooting, Wylie Avenue


CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a teenage girl and a man were shot in Clairton.

Both were taken to area hospitals, where they are both recovering.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.mn. Monday night along Wylie Avenue and Henry Avenue in Clairton, where there was a heavy police presence.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Investigators had evidence markers in that area, and KDKA’s cameras captured a vehicle with a window that had been shot out.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating.

They say when they arrived on scene they found a 16-year-old girl shot in the ankle and a 25-year-old man shot in the thigh. Both were alert when taken by ambulance to the hospital.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

At this time, police have not made any arrests or provided information on what led to the shooting.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments