HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital this afternoon in Hampton Township.

According to police, the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Route 8 and Mount Royal Boulevard.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

They were the sole occupants of each vehicle, police said.

Homicide detectives and crash reconstructionists are investigating at the scene.

PennDOT has closed Route 8 between Wildwood Road and Mount Royal Boulevard while police investigate and clear the scene.

Commuters are being directed around the closure.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

