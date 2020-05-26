BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Deaths For 3rd Day In A Row
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy went on a shopping spree of a lifetime thanks to Jamie’s Dream Team.

Tony suffers from neurofibromatosis and was recently diagnosed with a large cancerous tumor.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

He was supposed to go on a trip to Universal Studios and an NBA game, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, he was treated to a shopping spree at Best Buy in Bethel Park.

Tony picked out a new TV, a drone, a smartwatch and a laptop.

