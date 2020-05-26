Comments
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A 13-year-old boy went on a shopping spree of a lifetime thanks to Jamie’s Dream Team.
Tony suffers from neurofibromatosis and was recently diagnosed with a large cancerous tumor.
He was supposed to go on a trip to Universal Studios and an NBA game, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, he was treated to a shopping spree at Best Buy in Bethel Park.
Tony picked out a new TV, a drone, a smartwatch and a laptop.
