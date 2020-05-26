PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Knuckleheads Bar and Grill located on Three Degree Road in the North Hills told KDKA it’s looking for the good Samaritan who pulled over his SUV to put out a fire outside the building while nobody was there.

Owner Pamela McNally was prepping for the Taco Tuesday rush when KDKA’s Royce Jones arrived, so we spoke to her husband Ed Wilson.

He said last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. somebody put a cigarette into an ash tray just a few feet from the front door of the business. And shortly after, the ash tray burst into flames/

“That’s how quick stuff like that can happen,” said Wilson.

Surveillance video shows a man pulling over outside the bar. It looks like he tries to stomp the flames out with his shoe before he goes back to his SUV and pulls out a golf club, which he uses to inch the burning ash try away from the building.

“Hopefully it wasn’t like a Tiger Woods super special autographed version or something,” said Wilson.

Towards the end of the video, somebody hands him a bottle of water from the passenger seat, he pours it over the fire and the flames sizzle out, potentially saving this business.

“It’s just a little piece of the community and it’s just a good thing it didn’t go ka-poof,” said Wilson.

Nobody even knew this happened until the Wilson said the owner saw the crispy burnt plastic outside the front door and reviewed the surveillance to see what happened.

“Thank you very much to whoever you were and to everyone else who helps people out right now. That’s kind of what the world needs right now,” said Wilson.

If you were the guy who put this fire out, the owner said she’ll replace your golf club if you come forward.