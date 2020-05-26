



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of the young man who died after falling into the Ohio River is remembering his life.

Kenneth Robinson, of Hazelwood, was fishing with three friends — including his twin brother — in Neville Township when he fell into the water on May 16.

“He slipped in, and it hurt so much to see because it was right in front of me,” said Kenneth’s twin, Keith Robinson.

Kenneth had just graduated from Mercyhurst University with a degree in sports medicine after being a star on the baseball team. He was the second college graduate in his family.

Kenneth was also a star athlete at Taylor Allderdice High School, where the two brothers graduated.

“We won championships here, we made great friendships with our teacher, friends and it will last a lifetime,” said Keith.

Keith describes a lifetime of memories made during Kenneth’s brief 23 years, full of love and success despite a painful start.

“Where we come from, not having two parents,” Keith said.

Kenneth played basketball in high school and was part of the team that won three city championships.

He also won two regional championships in baseball at Mercyhurst.

The star athlete is described as having an infectious smile and personality, a family’s pride and joy.

“It’s hard losing my little brother. I got a son, my son loves my brother, they love both of my brothers “ said Keisha Robison, Kenneth’s sister.

Kenneth and his brother Keith were doing one of their favorite things, fishing, on the night he tragically fell into the water.

“It’s so important to have a life-saving jacket on. It can make a world of difference,” said Pearline Robinson, Kenneth’s mother.

The Robinson family wants to thank everyone who has reached out to them, and all the first responders who worked morning until night to find Kenneth and bring him home.

