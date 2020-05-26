PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tree of Life Synagogue is sending its love to Pittsburgh’s bravest.
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety announced a $200,000 donation from Tree of Life.
The donation will be used for life-saving equipment and vehicles, officials said.
“This donation will go toward equipping first responders with the resources they need to protect Pittsburgh,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.
Six police officers were wounded responding to the Tree of Life massacre.
