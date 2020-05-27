



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been 260 days and counting since the last time Pittsburgh hit the 90-degree mark.

There was a chance yesterday but the temperatures came up just short, only reaching 88 for the high. There were a number of things that were in place to make a 90-degree day possible, light wind, plenty of sunshine, the ridge of high pressure, moderate humidity, but the ridge wasn’t strong enough to create the heat needed. This would’ve been the earliest since 1996 Pittsburgh would’ve hit 90 degrees.

Clouds return today and will one of several things that will keep temperatures in the mid-80s. While clouds will be around all day, rain chances will hold off until the evening hours at the earliest. There’s a 30-percent chance for rain in the forecast today.

A 70-percent chance for rain on Thursday and then the chance goes down to 60-percent for Friday.

Overall, communities in the area should expect to see between a half-inch to an inch of rain through Saturday morning.

Severe weather chances look relatively small over this time period but there will be a need to continue to keep an eye on what to expect as a cold front comes through on Friday evening.

Saturday should be windy with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will be significantly cooler on those days when compared to high through Friday.

